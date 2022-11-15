Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the October 15th total of 15,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of the James Financial Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 30,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 125,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 36,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 231,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group Price Performance

Bank of the James Financial Group stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,957. The stock has a market cap of $55.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.74. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $16.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.63.

Bank of the James Financial Group Increases Dividend

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Bank of the James Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.97%.

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

