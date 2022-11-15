Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the October 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. 7.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

Bank of South Carolina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKSC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,401. Bank of South Carolina has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $94.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90.

Bank of South Carolina Dividend Announcement

Bank of South Carolina ( NASDAQ:BKSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 14.47%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.18%.

About Bank of South Carolina

(Get Rating)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.