Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,592 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.0% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares during the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BMO stock opened at $99.28 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $81.57 and a fifty-two week high of $122.77. The stock has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.38.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.02. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $1.086 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

