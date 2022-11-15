Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,576,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,818 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.21% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $613,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,934 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,972 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,804 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $398.66. 249,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,468,867. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.82. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

