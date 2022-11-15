Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 317,126 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,440,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 317,126 shares during the period. Fortis comprises 0.5% of Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 4.27% of Fortis worth $978,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Fortis by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fortis by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortis by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.71.

Fortis Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FTS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.52. 14,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,914. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.42. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $51.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 12.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4116 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.20%.

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.