Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 2,687,026 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,946,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,687,026 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises 3.2% of Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $6,817,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 70.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.4 %

RY stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.45. 24,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,664. The company has a market cap of $136.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.27.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 42.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

