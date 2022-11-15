Bank of Hawaii Sells 344 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bank of Hawaii cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3,829.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.59. The company had a trading volume of 219,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,081,976. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

