Bank of Hawaii Reduces Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,810 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Adobe by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,547 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,876,000 after acquiring an additional 12,188 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the software company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the software company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.78.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $8.48 on Tuesday, reaching $348.85. The stock had a trading volume of 109,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,141. The stock has a market cap of $162.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

