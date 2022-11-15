Bank of Hawaii Purchases 204 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,257,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,289,000 after buying an additional 173,413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 912.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 171,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $111,772,000 after buying an additional 154,609 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,336,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,825,316,000 after buying an additional 107,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crow s Nest Holdings LP boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 268.9% during the first quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 97,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,460,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $4.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $620.26. 9,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,251. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $684.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $564.98 and a 200-day moving average of $579.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Activity

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.04. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.97, for a total transaction of $6,819,155.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,777,317.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $740.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.50.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

