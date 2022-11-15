Bank of Hawaii Lowers Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,796 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 488.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BOH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point reduced their target price on Bank of Hawaii to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

Bank of Hawaii stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.34.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.14). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 31.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of Hawaii

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $436,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,530,903.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.