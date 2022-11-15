Bank of Hawaii Has $4.07 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 786.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAT traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $235.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,603. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $122.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $239.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.99.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.86%.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.40.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

