Bank of Hawaii Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 184.6% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 22.0% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 494.3% during the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 5,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,319,395 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Up 0.4 %

MMM traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.52. The company had a trading volume of 62,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,871. 3M has a 52 week low of $107.07 and a 52 week high of $185.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.05.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.93.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

