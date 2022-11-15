Bank of Hawaii Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,746 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% during the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 8,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.74. 113,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,905,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.86. The company has a market cap of $130.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.



