Bank of Hawaii Has $1.17 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bank of Hawaii cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.43. The company had a trading volume of 176,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,269,256. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.79. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.86.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

