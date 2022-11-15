Bank of Hawaii Buys 21,827 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 357,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,827 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Bank of Hawaii’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $79,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG traded up $5.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.46. The company had a trading volume of 47,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,773. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.01. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

