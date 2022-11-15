Bank of America Raises Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $45.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.79.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SYF opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,500,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,496,000 after purchasing an additional 19,223 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 510.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 445,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 372,725 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

