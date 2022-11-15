Bank of America Downgrades Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) to Neutral

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on COF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.13.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $111.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.33 and its 200 day moving average is $108.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $90.27 and a 52-week high of $162.40.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,146,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,883 in the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.