Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,421,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 178,100 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.6% of Forsta AP Fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $44,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BAC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.01. The company had a trading volume of 285,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,917,764. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

