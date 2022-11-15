Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the October 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Bancroft Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BCV traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.84. The company had a trading volume of 28,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,406. Bancroft Fund has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $33.58.

Bancroft Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th.

In other Bancroft Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $50,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCV. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 236.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 76,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 53,848 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 111.2% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 68,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 36,055 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 88.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 20,418 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund in the first quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

About Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

