BAE Systems (LON:BA) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 900 ($10.58) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BA. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($11.99) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 965 ($11.34) to GBX 1,000 ($11.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 970 ($11.40) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BAE Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 953.60 ($11.21).

LON:BA traded up GBX 12.20 ($0.14) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 726.20 ($8.53). 7,280,165 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of £22.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,688.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 800.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 787.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 856.81 ($10.07).

In other news, insider Tom Arseneault sold 153,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 834 ($9.80), for a total value of £1,284,159.84 ($1,509,000.99). Insiders have bought 57 shares of company stock valued at $44,260 in the last 90 days.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

