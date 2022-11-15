Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,500 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the October 15th total of 259,700 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 97,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Backblaze

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLZE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Backblaze by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 301,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Backblaze by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Backblaze in the 1st quarter worth about $620,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Backblaze in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Backblaze in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLZE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Backblaze to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Backblaze from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 14.20.

Backblaze Stock Performance

Backblaze Company Profile

Shares of BLZE stock traded up 0.12 on Tuesday, hitting 4.64. The company had a trading volume of 64,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,645. The firm has a market cap of $147.09 million and a P/E ratio of -2.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 5.01 and a 200-day moving average price of 5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Backblaze has a twelve month low of 3.96 and a twelve month high of 36.50.



Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

