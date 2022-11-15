Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,746 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 183,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,153,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 131.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $12,511,000. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 19,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 11.8 %

TSM stock traded up $8.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.36. 1,435,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,416,259. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3392 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.