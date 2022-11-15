Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sells 3,200 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies makes up approximately 1.7% of Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft owned about 0.15% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $22,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth about $94,454,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,575,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,570,000 after acquiring an additional 260,203 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,321.3% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 209,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,566,000 after acquiring an additional 200,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 129.0% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 267,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,663,000 after acquiring an additional 150,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $625,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 159,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,984,924.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $625,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 159,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,984,924.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $306,884.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 540,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,028,220.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,223 in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

A number of research analysts have commented on SEDG shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $306.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $352.00 to $344.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.29.

Shares of SEDG traded up $5.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $289.84. The company had a trading volume of 19,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,329. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.