Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 397,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Swiss National Bank grew its position in LendingClub by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 238,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in LendingClub by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 252,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 80,669 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in LendingClub by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 634,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 367,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Insider Activity at LendingClub

In other LendingClub news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $467,442.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,992.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $83,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,084.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $467,442.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,992.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,300 shares of company stock valued at $214,646. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LendingClub Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of LC traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.22. 31,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,717. LendingClub Co. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average is $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.91.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. LendingClub had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LC. Wedbush lowered their target price on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

LendingClub Profile

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.