Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 0.9% of Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 330.4% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $34,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Trading Up 2.2 %

DHR stock traded up $5.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.61. The company had a trading volume of 51,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,646 shares of company stock valued at $7,504,203 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

