Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Decreases Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,030 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.9% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 179.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 8.9% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 309,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,766,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 98,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.85. The company had a trading volume of 50,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,772,507. The company has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.23.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Loop Capital cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

