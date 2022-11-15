Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Buys 97,000 Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 485.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft owned approximately 0.08% of 360 DigiTech worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QFIN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 41.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the second quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the second quarter worth $3,788,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 13.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the second quarter worth $176,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, China Renaissance reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.80 price target on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

360 DigiTech Trading Up 10.5 %

360 DigiTech stock traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $16.84. 65,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,810. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.33. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $28.49.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $624.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.49 million. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

360 DigiTech Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio is 13.88%.

About 360 DigiTech

(Get Rating)

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Featured Articles

