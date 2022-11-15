Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Acquires Shares of 26,000 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Expedia Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,434 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 178,053 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $16,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,632 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,583 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 26,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Expedia Group to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.64.

In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.61. 38,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,936,562. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.76. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $85.02 and a one year high of $217.72.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

