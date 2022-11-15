Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Acquires New Shares in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,405,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $136.37. 56,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,542. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.01. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WCN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.63.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,567.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

