B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV) Short Interest Down 14.8% in October

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the October 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the third quarter worth $230,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 53.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,558 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 56.4% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 1.1% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 153,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the third quarter worth $1,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Stock Performance

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 14,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,764. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Company Profile

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

