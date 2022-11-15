Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Short Interest Up 15.7% in October

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 354,900 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the October 15th total of 306,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 328,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ AYLA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,358. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.09.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,341.69% and a negative return on equity of 182.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 64,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 31,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. 28.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AYLA. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Roth Capital lowered shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

Further Reading

