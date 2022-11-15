Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Mizuho to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXSM traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $54.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,461,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,553. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.75. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $71.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.