AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Short Interest Down 13.2% in October

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 836,200 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the October 15th total of 963,300 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional Trading of AxoGen

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 851.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 1,282.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 610.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXGN shares. StockNews.com lowered AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on AxoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Friday.

AxoGen Stock Performance

About AxoGen

Shares of AXGN opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The company has a market cap of $516.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 0.55.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

