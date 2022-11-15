Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

ACLS has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.41. 361,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,140. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.56. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $83.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.38 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Russell Low sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $567,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,736.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Russell Low sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $567,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,736.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $148,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,700 shares of company stock worth $873,808 in the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

