Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $866.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVVIY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aviva from GBX 2,700 ($31.73) to GBX 2,675 ($31.43) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Aviva from GBX 520 ($6.11) to GBX 485 ($5.70) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Aviva from GBX 553 ($6.50) to GBX 555 ($6.52) in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aviva from GBX 510 ($5.99) to GBX 535 ($6.29) in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Aviva from GBX 455 ($5.35) to GBX 480 ($5.64) in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Aviva Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86. Aviva has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $15.96.

Aviva Cuts Dividend

About Aviva

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 34.51%.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

