Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches Market Cap of $4.08 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $4.08 billion and $164.20 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $13.58 or 0.00080648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00063063 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000433 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00011749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00023560 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005587 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000266 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 300,538,951 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

