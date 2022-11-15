Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY) Price Target Lowered to C$0.07 at ATB Capital

Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at ATB Capital to C$0.07 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 133.33% from the company’s current price.

Auxly Cannabis Group Stock Performance

TSE XLY remained flat at C$0.03 on Tuesday. 1,757,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,168. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$27.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.65. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 1-year low of C$0.03 and a 1-year high of C$0.28.

Get Auxly Cannabis Group alerts:

Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$27.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that Auxly Cannabis Group will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, topicals, and hard candy under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.