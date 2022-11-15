AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,582 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 6.48% of AutoZone worth $2,712,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in AutoZone by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 1.4% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its stake in AutoZone by 1.2% during the second quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Price Performance

AutoZone stock traded down $36.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,410.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,196. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,281.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,168.51. The firm has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,560.01.

Insider Activity

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $35.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total value of $11,076,816.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 201 shares in the company, valued at $434,427.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AZO. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,334.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,407.13.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.