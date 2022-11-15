Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$11.75 at Royal Bank of Canada

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.75 to C$13.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.33.

TSE:APR.UN traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$11.71. 72,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,960. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52-week low of C$11.35 and a 52-week high of C$15.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.10. The firm has a market cap of C$465.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

