Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Overbrook Management Corp

Overbrook Management Corp lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.55.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.2 %

ADP stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.51. The stock had a trading volume of 50,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,325. The firm has a market cap of $103.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

