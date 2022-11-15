AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$37.50 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ACQ. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$43.50 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$43.72.

AutoCanada Stock Performance

TSE:ACQ opened at C$25.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.13, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$688.51 million and a PE ratio of 5.11. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of C$20.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.03.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

