AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Short Interest Up 13.3% in October

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 762,300 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the October 15th total of 672,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,623.0 days.

AutoCanada Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AOCIF opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.97. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $38.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AOCIF. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$46.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.79.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

