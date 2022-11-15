Augur Reaches Market Cap of $57.61 Million (REP)

Augur (REP) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One Augur token can now be bought for $5.24 or 0.00031027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Augur has a market capitalization of $57.61 million and $27.11 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002825 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.80 or 0.00580180 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,094.49 or 0.30220628 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000086 BTC.
About Augur
Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net.
Augur Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.
