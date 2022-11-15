AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Short Interest Down 12.2% in October

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the October 15th total of 125,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AudioCodes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,948,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,322,000 after purchasing an additional 161,837 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,226,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,963,000 after purchasing an additional 230,484 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,195,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,339,000 after purchasing an additional 550,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,122,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,676,000 after purchasing an additional 28,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Stock Performance

Shares of AudioCodes stock opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. AudioCodes has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AudioCodes Company Profile

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AUDC. TheStreet lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

Further Reading

