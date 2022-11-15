Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Purchased by CNB Bank

CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,049,701.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,982,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 137,824 shares of company stock valued at $26,015,658 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEAM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Shares of TEAM opened at $141.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.09 and its 200-day moving average is $208.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $114.11 and a 12-month high of $448.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

