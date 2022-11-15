Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the October 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Compass Point cut their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John C. Asbury acquired 7,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,462.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,912,044.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Michael Gorman acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.51 per share, for a total transaction of $110,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,931.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. Asbury acquired 7,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,462.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,912,044.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,735 shares of company stock worth $369,933 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter worth $413,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 11.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 72.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 83.0% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 34,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 15,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

AUB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.49. The stock had a trading volume of 163,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,155. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.08 and a 200 day moving average of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $42.67.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $180.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.50 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 28.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.11%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

