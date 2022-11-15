Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Director Frank Russell Ellett Buys 5,000 Shares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) Director Frank Russell Ellett bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,417.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Frank Russell Ellett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Frank Russell Ellett bought 10,000 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $349,800.00.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ AUB traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,798. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day moving average is $33.68.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $180.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,593,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,604,000 after acquiring an additional 44,788 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,034,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,963,000 after purchasing an additional 142,049 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 10.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,270,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,679,000 after purchasing an additional 419,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,932,000 after purchasing an additional 347,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 28.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,288,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,627,000 after buying an additional 501,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Compass Point cut their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Featured Stories

