Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Shares of AC opened at $40.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average of $39.05. Associated Capital Group has a one year low of $33.69 and a one year high of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $881.76 million, a PE ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,940. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $104,682. Company insiders own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,309,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Associated Capital Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Associated Capital Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 78,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Associated Capital Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

