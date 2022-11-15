Associated Banc Corp Sells 940 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Associated Banc Corp lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp owned 0.05% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $5,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 605.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 202,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GDX stock opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average is $27.19.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

