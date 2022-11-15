Associated Banc Corp Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $164.98 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.35.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

